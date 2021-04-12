- LeBron James’ ecstatic reaction to Ben McLemore’s big night vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Updated: April 12, 2021
The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Ben McLemore, made quite the impression against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
McLemore scored 17 points and hit 5-of-10 3-point shots to help lead the Lakers past the Nets 126-101.
Lakers superstar LeBron James didn’t play in the game because of his ankle injury, but he took notice of McLemore’s performance in the win.
He will be heard LOUD & CLEAR!! B Mac Daddy Young Strappy, No he ain’t the OG gangsta, yes he is! https://t.co/OTc0OWUQGH
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 11, 2021
McLemore gives the Lakers yet another knockdown shooter around James and Anthony Davis once the two stars are healthy.
While he didn’t do much other than score against the Nets, McLemore clearly knows his role is to make shots and make them in bunches.
Since joining the Lakers McLemore has appeared in two games and is averaging 11.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
If he continues to shoot the ball at this clip, there is no doubt that he will be in the Lakers’ rotation this postseason.