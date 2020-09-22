Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been working hard and smart lately as he’s brought his team to within two wins of an NBA Finals appearance.

But he’s also a family man, and he made it clear on social media that he misses his little ones.

A few weeks ago, the NBA started to allow its players to bring family members into the league’s bubble site at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

However, James opted to not invite any of his children because he felt they would be bored there.

Yet no one can argue with the results, as the four-time MVP has been arguably the best player in the world these past several weeks.

He’s averaging 25.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists a game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field in 12 playoff games.

As a result, the Lakers currently hold a 2-0 series advantage over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.