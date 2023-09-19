- LeBron James sends prayers to Nick Chubb after Browns RB suffers devastating injury
- Report: Lakers waive guard ahead of training camp
- Stephen A. Smith claims Jeanie Buss would’ve fired Rob Pelinka if he hadn’t turned Lakers season around at deadline
- Former Lakers champ Lamar Odom breaks silence after scary incident where he crashed his Mercedes
- Lamar Odom picks 2 Lakers and 2 Heat legends when asked which 4 former teammates he’d choose to play with
- Lamar Odom recalls crazy Celtics fans surrounding team bus after Lakers got embarrassed in Game 6 of 2008 Finals
- Former NBA player compares LeBron James to Deion Sanders as athletes America likes to build up then tear down
- Vanessa Bryant pleads for help in saving Kobe and Gianna mural near Crypto.com Arena
- Darvin Ham emphatically declares Lakers superstar LeBron James as the GOAT
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar picks his GOAT point guard, and it’s not Magic Johnson
LeBron James sends prayers to Nick Chubb after Browns RB suffers devastating injury
- Updated: September 18, 2023
The NFL’s Cleveland Browns looked to have a promising roster this season, but now a dark cumulonimbus cloud has moved over them after star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury during their Monday Night Football contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WARNING: GRAPHIC
Nick Chubb with what appears to be a season-ending injury 😞pic.twitter.com/WYIJJl6UhX
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) September 19, 2023
LeBron James, a native of Northeast Ohio and Browns fan, sent his best wishes to Chubb following the injury.
DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023
Chubb is arguably the best running back in the NFL, and he has made the Pro Bowl in four of his seasons while owning an incredible yards-per-rush attempt average for his career. Without him, the Browns will be in trouble, even though they have a strong overall roster.
James is originally from Akron, Ohio, and although he is one of the greatest basketball players to ever walk the planet, he was once a promising football player. He starred at wide receiver for St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, and he even received some recruiting offers, including one from the University of Notre Dame.
Many feel that if he wanted to, James could’ve been an outstanding player in the NFL.
Instead, he chose basketball, and despite all the success he has had over the last 20 years, he has never forgotten his roots. He often references the fact that he’s a “kid from Akron,” and he has done plenty of good for his old stomping grounds.
Not too long ago, he started the I Promise School there, and he has launched other initiatives aimed at helping the underprivileged and at-risk youth.
James is about to enter his 21st NBA season, and he hasn’t really shown any signs of slowing down. He dealt with a right foot injury late last season and in the playoffs, and as long as it has fully healed, chances are he will turn in another excellent season.
The Lakers have radically changed their roster over the last eight months or so, and as a result, James just may end up with his fifth championship ring next summer.