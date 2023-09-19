The NFL’s Cleveland Browns looked to have a promising roster this season, but now a dark cumulonimbus cloud has moved over them after star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury during their Monday Night Football contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WARNING: GRAPHIC Nick Chubb with what appears to be a season-ending injury 😞pic.twitter.com/WYIJJl6UhX — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) September 19, 2023

LeBron James, a native of Northeast Ohio and Browns fan, sent his best wishes to Chubb following the injury.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Chubb is arguably the best running back in the NFL, and he has made the Pro Bowl in four of his seasons while owning an incredible yards-per-rush attempt average for his career. Without him, the Browns will be in trouble, even though they have a strong overall roster.

James is originally from Akron, Ohio, and although he is one of the greatest basketball players to ever walk the planet, he was once a promising football player. He starred at wide receiver for St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, and he even received some recruiting offers, including one from the University of Notre Dame.

Many feel that if he wanted to, James could’ve been an outstanding player in the NFL.

Instead, he chose basketball, and despite all the success he has had over the last 20 years, he has never forgotten his roots. He often references the fact that he’s a “kid from Akron,” and he has done plenty of good for his old stomping grounds.

Not too long ago, he started the I Promise School there, and he has launched other initiatives aimed at helping the underprivileged and at-risk youth.

James is about to enter his 21st NBA season, and he hasn’t really shown any signs of slowing down. He dealt with a right foot injury late last season and in the playoffs, and as long as it has fully healed, chances are he will turn in another excellent season.

The Lakers have radically changed their roster over the last eight months or so, and as a result, James just may end up with his fifth championship ring next summer.