LeBron James says his right ankle sprain that hampered him last season was reaggravated on Sunday vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: October 24, 2021
In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, LeBron James went down with what appeared to be a lower body injury.
How LeBron initially got hurt:pic.twitter.com/vAbvaGqteN https://t.co/mwScnIO0Hl
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 25, 2021
He remained in the game, but afterward he said that he had reaggravated the sprained ankle that he suffered last season.
LeBron James says his right ankle that hampered him last season was reaggravated tonight, says it's a little sore right now.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 25, 2021
The four-time MVP injured the ankle in late March in a contest against the Atlanta Hawks. He missed several weeks and was never quite the same after that.
No doubt, this is sure to cause some ripples of anxiety for Lakers fans across the land, especially since James is in his 19th season and has untold wear and tear on his body.
James was not at his best on Sunday, as he had just 19 points on 7-of-19 field goal shooting. However, his 3-point shooting continues to be outstanding, as he made 4-of-9 attempts from downtown.
His close friend Carmelo Anthony was the hero for L.A., as he exploded for 28 points with unreal efficiency.