LeBron James gets roasted on social media for his latest comments on Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently struggling to find wins, as they are just 16-18 nearly halfway into the season.

L.A. has been beset by several issues, including lack of chemistry among its stars and players being out for extended periods of time. A handful of its players are in the league’s health and safety protocols, while All-Star big man Anthony Davis remains sidelined because of a knee injury.

LeBron James recently addressed the roster challenges, claiming that almost all of the teams in the league have been without key players. That is except for the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Lebron James so out of excuses he just making shit up now 💀💀💀 "Everybody has guys out….except Golden State." (Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Wiseman and Klay were out for GSW's victory over the Suns to take the top spot in the West.) pic.twitter.com/ZOR9XJ4j4p — 27-6 🏆DubsGuru🏆 (@30reacts) December 26, 2021

“Nobody’s gonna feel sorry for our record,” said James. “Nobody’s gonna for sorry for guys. Everybody, besides Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out.”

However, what James said may not be completely true. The Warriors are also missing several players who have been placed in the league’s protocols. They are also waiting on the recovery of All-Star Klay Thompson.

Before the season began, the Lakers were expected to compete for the top seed in the Western Conference. After all, the roster looked stack on paper with a Big 3 of James, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Unfortunately, the team has failed to hit its stride so far and stands just seventh in the conference. On the other hand, the Warriors and Suns are neck and neck in the fight for the best record not just in the West but also in the league.

The Lakers are running out of time to turn things around. They will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.