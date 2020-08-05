Lakers Superstar LeBron James Salutes Devin Booker With Emphatic Shout-Out After His Incredible Buzzer-Beater

Devin Booker sunk an epic game-winner against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night and LeBron James couldn’t be happier about it.

DEVIN BOOKER BEATS THE CLIPPERS AT THE BUZZER. pic.twitter.com/aCatUdimjk — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2020

Shortly after Booker snuck the Phoenix Suns past the Clippers, 117-115, James took to social medial to applaud the talented guard.

Surely, James is happy for a couple of reasons. First off, it’s just great to see a young hooper like Booker excel in such a tough matchup.

Beyond that, the four-time MVP must love seeing the Clippers, who are presumed to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ primary competitors when it comes to representing the Western Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals, lose to a team that was barely able to sneak into the 2019-20 season restart.

Prior to the restart, the Suns had an unimpressive record of 26-39. Nonetheless, they have now won all three of their games inside the bubble.

As Booker continues to ascend as a talent and the Suns continue to win games, it is starting to seem somewhat possible that they end up sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

If they did end up advancing into the playoffs, the Suns’ first-round matchup would be against the Lakers.

That, of course, would pit Booker and James against one another.