After having put up record-setting numbers during his basketball career, LeBron James now shares a record in the memorabilia category after his rookie card sold for an incredible $5.2 million.

Just 23 copies of the Upper Deck Exquisite rookie card were produced during James’ 2003-04 rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, that total being a nod to his iconic uniform number.

What makes James’ Exquisite Collection patch card unique is the inclusion of a jersey patch, his autograph, along with the card itself.

The price for the James card matched the amount paid in January for a 1952 card of baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle.

While countless rookie cards have been produced for every player, James has long since lived up to the hype that came when the card was originally released. His legacy has already been polished with such things as four NBA titles, four MVP awards and a Rookie of the Year award.