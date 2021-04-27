- Report: LeBron James rookie card sells for record-setting $5.2 million
- Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: ‘You’re not a 3-point shooter. … Why you want to shoot 3s?’
- 24-year LAPD veteran pens passionate open letter to LeBron James: ‘I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred’
- Stephen A. Smith: ‘AD and that calf is eerily similar to what happened to KD in 2019’
- Lakers coach fires shot at Mavs for acting like they won title with regular season wins
- LeBron James’ latest video teasing a return for Lakers will give you goosebumps
- Draymond Green’s 3-word reaction to Ohio bar halting NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
- Anthony Davis sends warning to rest of NBA: ‘I don’t think no one wants to see us in the first round’
- Jeanie Buss declares that LeBron James is the ‘closest thing to a superhero I’ve ever met’
- Frank Vogel provides game-changing update on Lakers superstar Anthony Davis
Report: LeBron James rookie card sells for record-setting $5.2 million
-
- Updated: April 27, 2021
After having put up record-setting numbers during his basketball career, LeBron James now shares a record in the memorabilia category after his rookie card sold for an incredible $5.2 million.
View this post on Instagram
Just 23 copies of the Upper Deck Exquisite rookie card were produced during James’ 2003-04 rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, that total being a nod to his iconic uniform number.
What makes James’ Exquisite Collection patch card unique is the inclusion of a jersey patch, his autograph, along with the card itself.
The price for the James card matched the amount paid in January for a 1952 card of baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle.
While countless rookie cards have been produced for every player, James has long since lived up to the hype that came when the card was originally released. His legacy has already been polished with such things as four NBA titles, four MVP awards and a Rookie of the Year award.