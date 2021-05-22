- LeBron James’ emphatic one-word reaction to Ja Morant taking down Stephen Curry and Warriors
LeBron James’ emphatic one-word reaction to Ja Morant taking down Stephen Curry and Warriors
- Updated: May 21, 2021
A great season by Stephen Curry has just gone up in smoke, as his Golden State Warriors lost both play-in tournament games and will not participate in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The Warriors were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saluted Grizzlies star Ja Morant for his clutch performance.
JA!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021
The Grizzlies ran out to an early lead, only to lose it and allow the Warriors to force overtime. But Morant came through down the stretch and scored 35 points for the game to send the Warriors to a bitter summer vacation.
It’s been a frustrating week for Golden State, as it blew a sizable lead and lost to James’ Lakers in its first play-in contest on Wednesday.
Before that, the Warriors had ended the regular season as perhaps the hottest team in the NBA.
With his first mate Klay Thompson out for the season due to a torn Achilles, Curry turned in arguably his best campaign ever, averaging 32.0 points per game.
He had 39 points against the Grizzlies, but it wasn’t enough.