LeBron James: ‘My mindset is that [Anthony Davis] is not going to be able to play in Game 6’

The Los Angeles Lakers got embarrassed in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, as Anthony Davis watched from the bench in street clothes.

LeBron James is not assuming that his first mate will be able to play in Game 6 in Los Angeles.

LeBron says he's preparing as though AD won't play next game. "My mindset is that he's not going to be able to play in Game 6… My mindset is as if AD won't be in the game in Game 6, but if something changes, we'll go from there." — We Believe Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 2, 2021

The Lakers’ 115-85 loss on Tuesday was one of the worst in team history. The team played very poorly all around at both ends of the floor, and once they fell behind by a huge margin, they were never able to cut into it.

James managed to score 24 points and dish out seven assists, but they didn’t seem to have much, if any, impact on the outcome of the game.

Many of his teammates played much worse, in particular Dennis Schroder, who missed all nine of his field-goal attempts and had only one assist.

The Lakers’ season isn’t quite over yet, but it will take a dramatic turnaround simply to get them into the Western Conference semifinals.