- LeBron James: ‘My mindset is that [Anthony Davis] is not going to be able to play in Game 6’
- Video: Disgusted LeBron James seen leaving Lakers game halfway through 4th quarter of Game 5
- Video: Chris Paul reaggravates shoulder injury as he goes down hard vs. Lakers
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to miss rest of game vs. Suns with injury
- Video: Disgusted Frank Vogel’s 3-word reaction to Lakers getting blown out by Suns
- Report: Frank Vogel provides surprising update on Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers-Suns Game 5
- Report: Lakers believe Alex Caruso wants to stay in Los Angeles because he relishes competing with LeBron James
- Report: Lakers provide huge injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers front office has ‘signaled’ that Andre Drummond is part of team’s future moving forward
- Nick Young says Lakers need to blow up roster this offseason, predicts they’ll lose to Suns
LeBron James: ‘My mindset is that [Anthony Davis] is not going to be able to play in Game 6’
-
- Updated: June 1, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers got embarrassed in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, as Anthony Davis watched from the bench in street clothes.
LeBron James is not assuming that his first mate will be able to play in Game 6 in Los Angeles.
LeBron says he's preparing as though AD won't play next game.
"My mindset is that he's not going to be able to play in Game 6… My mindset is as if AD won't be in the game in Game 6, but if something changes, we'll go from there."
— We Believe Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 2, 2021
The Lakers’ 115-85 loss on Tuesday was one of the worst in team history. The team played very poorly all around at both ends of the floor, and once they fell behind by a huge margin, they were never able to cut into it.
James managed to score 24 points and dish out seven assists, but they didn’t seem to have much, if any, impact on the outcome of the game.
Many of his teammates played much worse, in particular Dennis Schroder, who missed all nine of his field-goal attempts and had only one assist.
The Lakers’ season isn’t quite over yet, but it will take a dramatic turnaround simply to get them into the Western Conference semifinals.