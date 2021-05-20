- Report: LeBron James not at full strength ahead of play-in game vs. Warriors, needs couple more weeks
Report: LeBron James not at full strength ahead of play-in game vs. Warriors, needs couple more weeks
- Updated: May 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is not at full strength for Wednesday night’s play-in game against the Golden State Warriors.
While James will play in the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that he is “getting there” physically.
Frank Vogel confirms that Andre Drummond is starting at center tonight. He adds that LeBron "is not full strength, but he's getting there… we would have loved a couple more weeks to get him where he wants to be."
— Play-in Game Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 20, 2021
James’ presence, whether he is 100 percent or not, is a huge boost for the Lakers. The 17-time All-Star averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game during the regular season.
James missed 26 of the Lakers’ final 30 games as he dealt with his ankle injury, but he did play in the team’s final two regular season games.
The Lakers need a win over the Warriors to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference this season.
If the Lakers lose, they will be forced to play a win-or-go-home game for the No. 8 seed against the winner of Wednesday’s contest between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.
With a win tonight, the Lakers and James would match up with the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.