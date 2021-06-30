- LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gruesome injury
LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gruesome injury
- Updated: June 29, 2021
In the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to exit after a scary hyperextension of his left knee.
Giannis appears to have injured his leg.
Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers standout LeBron James showed the Greek Freak some sympathy and love on social media.
Awww nah man! WTF 🙏🏾 @Giannis_An34
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2021
The Bucks are looking to close in on their first trip to the NBA Finals in decades, as they are currently tied with Atlanta in the series 2-2.
Antetokounmpo has played as well as he ever has in these playoffs, especially in the prior series against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
James certainly knows what it’s like to be hobbled in the postseason. He suffered a severe high ankle sprain in late March, and although he returned just before the playoffs, the injury continued to hamper him.
Antetokounmpo’s injury is just the latest of a rash of injuries to stars this year. Hawks stud Trae Young is already out due to a foot injury, while James Harden and Kyrie Irving were injured when the Nets lost to the Bucks just days ago.