Video: LeBron James Goes Down With Scary Injury in Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Updated: September 19, 2020
Early in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers got a brief scare.
Superstar LeBron James appeared to sprain his ankle while driving to the basket and getting fouled.
LeBron rolls his ankle pic.twitter.com/1gGzmSAWIb
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2020
James was visibly wincing as he went to the free-throw line. He made one of two foul shots, but he seemed to be fine, as he threw down a monster dunk on L.A.’s next possession.
One of the reasons James is considered by many to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time is his durability and longevity.
Despite being 35 years of age and in his 17th season, he’s been playing as well as ever all season long.
Earlier this week, James was named to an All-NBA team for the 16th time, which is a new NBA record.