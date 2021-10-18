LeBron James gives major update on high ankle sprain that hampered him for most of 2020-21 season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave an update on his ankle that he injured last season.

The four-time champion revealed that his flexibility is back to where it was before and that he is no longer experiencing pain in the ankle.

However, he apparently rested for the first two months of the summer even though he returned to the Lakers’ lineup for the end of the 2020-21 season.

LeBron said that he "didn't do much basketball stuff" for the first two months of the summer, which he says is "very rare" for him. He wanted to make sure his ankle was ready to go for the season. He says his flexibility is back to where it was before and he isn't having pain. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 18, 2021

Here is LeBron's full exchange with @mcten after practice today, on his ankle, and the prospect of potentially sitting games. pic.twitter.com/euR3g2yuMS — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 18, 2021

James clearly was at less than 100 percent when the Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season, but this is a good sign for the team’s outlook in the 2021-22 campaign.

James was able to appear in just 45 of the Lakers’ 72 games last season due to the injury.

He still had a strong season, as he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.

A healthy James would go a long way for the Lakers as they try to make their new Big 3 of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook work.

The Lakers begin the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.