LeBron James gives brutally honest take on chemistry with Russell Westbrook

LeBron James had an honest answer about his chemistry with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook.

LeBron James on his chemistry with Russell Westbrook, to this point: “We haven’t had enough games together to know exactly what’s gonna work the best for our team long term.” In the "short term", he said they've been “dynamic” as transition play-makers and in pick and roll — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 6, 2021

The Lakers have had a bumpy start to the season so far, sitting at 12-12 in the Western Conference in early December.

Westbrook is averaging 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this season for the Lakers. Westbrook is on his fourth different team in four seasons after joining Los Angeles in the offseason. He previously made stops with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets after spending his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While a number of Lakers players have dealt with injuries early this season, Westbrook has appeared in every game so far this season. James has been limited by injuries this season, appearing in just 12 games so far this year with the Lakers.

James returned to the court last Friday in a 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. While on the court this year, James is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Lakers are 4-6 in their past 10 games. After a home matchup against the Boston Celtics tonight, Los Angeles will play five of their next six games on the road.