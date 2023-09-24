LeBron James fired up upon hearing that Usher will perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems like he is already looking forward to the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII because Usher will be headlining the act.

He took to Instagram and even used multiple emojis to express his excitement.

It will be only the second time that the award-winning artist is part of the show. Usher also performed in 2011, although he only appeared as a complement to the headliners, the Black Eyed Peas.

The 44-year-old R&B icon will follow Rihanna’s iconic show in Super Bowl LVII. It will be a tough act to follow because the Barbadian singer’s performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time and garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live). In addition, Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with her second child during the show.

The game itself, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, also provided fans with good entertainment. Philadelphia ran away a 10-point lead going into halftime. However, the Chiefs mounted a comeback, which included a 17-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to take the title home to Kansas City.

No matter which teams will figure in the NFL championship game, James will likely tune in to the contest, as he has consistently done over the past years.

He even attended the last Super Bowl, receiving some boos from the crowd when he was shown on the Jumbotron. The jeers didn’t seem to faze the four-time NBA MVP, as he even crowned himself while the camera was focused on him.

LeBron James is shown on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl and the fans boo him 🗣️#NBA pic.twitter.com/RwOjyA9ZUN — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl LVIII won’t take place until February of next year. So, unless some major announcement takes place again, James probably won’t be thinking about it for a while. Lakers fans are likely hoping that he is focused on preparing himself and the squad for a potential title run this season.

Last campaign saw Los Angeles reach the Western Conference Finals despite a weak start to the 2022-23 regular season. Its playoff run ended at the hands of the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. After a strong offseason, the team looks like it can compete for a high seed in the West this time around.