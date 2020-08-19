LeBron James Gives Concerning Response When Asked About Activating Playoff Mode

After playing subpar basketball in the eight seeding games in the NBA bubble, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked to kick things into high gear to start the playoffs.

However, in the team’s playoff opener on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, James didn’t quite look like his usual self.

After the game, the three-time champ said that things are different without any fans present.

LeBron James on activating playoff mode: "I'm going to continue to say this, it's different. This is a game with no fans." #Lakeshow — Laurantine (@LoJoMedia) August 19, 2020

Until the season was suspended in March, James was playing outstanding all-around ball as he made the Lakers into perhaps the favorites to win the NBA championship.

In Game 1 against the Blazers, his aggregate numbers of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists looked dominant, but something seemed to be missing.

While James made nine of his 20 shots from the field, the rest of the Lakers combined to shoot a frigid 25-of-77.

The Blazers didn’t exactly shoot the lights out either, but superstar Damian Lillard seemed unaffected by the lack of fans in the stands. He continued his torrid play of late with 34 points, including six 3-pointers.

Even though there’s no home-court advantage in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Game 2 will be a virtual must-win contest for L.A.