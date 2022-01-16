- Lakers change up starting lineup for Saturday’s tilt vs. Nuggets
- Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’
- Devin Booker: ‘I am inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality, but I am not Kobe Bryant’
- Report: Lakers announce newly updated timetable for Anthony Davis’ return from injury
- Frank Vogel provides important update on impending return of Anthony Davis
- Russell Westbrook acknowledges he needs to make a big ‘sacrifice’ for the Lakers to be successful
- Russell Westbrook explains what brings an everlasting ‘smile’ to his face despite his struggles with the Lakers
- Kendrick Perkins believes Russell Westbrook’s confidence is shattered: ‘Watching his interviews…he looks broken’
- Damian Lillard on Russell Westbrook’s trash-talk: ‘I think he talks to himself out there’
- Report: Lakers have called rival teams to assess the trade value of Dwight Howard
Lakers change up starting lineup for Saturday’s tilt vs. Nuggets
-
- Updated: January 15, 2022
For tonight’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers will go away from the small starting lineup they have favored over the last few weeks.
Lakers starters at Denver:
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 16, 2022
Center Dwight Howard will get the start and will match up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Howard has played sporadically of late, but when he has played he has still been effective.
On Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings, he played 15 minutes and had seven rebounds and eight points. When he was in the game, he allowed the Lakers to consistently grab offensive rebounds, which helped them forge a sizable lead.
Unfortunately, L.A. blew its lead in the second half and lost to the Kings.
The Lakers have lost two games in a row and are looking to regain their mojo. Their schedule will start to get tougher very soon, and a long Eastern road trip is beckoning.