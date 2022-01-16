Lakers change up starting lineup for Saturday’s tilt vs. Nuggets

For tonight’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers will go away from the small starting lineup they have favored over the last few weeks.

Lakers starters at Denver: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 16, 2022

Center Dwight Howard will get the start and will match up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Howard has played sporadically of late, but when he has played he has still been effective.

On Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings, he played 15 minutes and had seven rebounds and eight points. When he was in the game, he allowed the Lakers to consistently grab offensive rebounds, which helped them forge a sizable lead.

Unfortunately, L.A. blew its lead in the second half and lost to the Kings.

The Lakers have lost two games in a row and are looking to regain their mojo. Their schedule will start to get tougher very soon, and a long Eastern road trip is beckoning.