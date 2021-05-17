The weird and somewhat unpredictable 2020-21 NBA regular season is finally over, and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

That means going up against Stephen Curry, whom Lakers superstar LeBron James called “the MVP of our league this year.”

LeBron said Steph Curry is, in his opinion, “The MVP of our league this year." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

James and Curry are certainly familiar with each other, as they faced off against each other in the NBA Finals four consecutive times.

Curry finished the season as the league’s scoring champ. He has had a number of big scoring games this season, including a 46-point, nine-assist outing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday to end the schedule.

All things considered, it may be Curry’s best season to date, as he dragged an underwhelming Warriors roster to the brink of the NBA playoffs.

James himself was looking like the league MVP until he suffered a severe high ankle sprain in late March. He missed several weeks as a result, but was able to play in the Lakers’ final two regular season games.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, he had 25 points and six assists in 27 minutes.