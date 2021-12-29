Video: LeBron James baptizes Christian Wood with filthy poster dunk

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put an exclamation point on the team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

James threw down a thunderous dunk over Rockets big man Christian Wood to help seal the Lakers’ 132-123 victory.

LeBron baptizes Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/rhrWHHJ9XQ — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 29, 2021

James posted a triple-double in the game, as he finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers superstar did everything for them tonight, and he shot an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in the process.

The win moved the Lakers to 17-18 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak.

James has been a dominant force for the Lakers when he’s been healthy this season, and he proved on Tuesday night that he is still one of the game’s most dangerous players.