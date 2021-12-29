   Video: LeBron James baptizes Christian Wood with filthy poster dunk - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put an exclamation point on the team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

James threw down a thunderous dunk over Rockets big man Christian Wood to help seal the Lakers’ 132-123 victory.

James posted a triple-double in the game, as he finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers superstar did everything for them tonight, and he shot an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in the process.

The win moved the Lakers to 17-18 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak.

James has been a dominant force for the Lakers when he’s been healthy this season, and he proved on Tuesday night that he is still one of the game’s most dangerous players.