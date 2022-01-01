Kyle Kuzma loses his mind after realizing what LeBron James is doing at age 37

LeBron James may be one of the oldest players in the NBA right now, but he’s still one of the best, if not the best.

Former teammate Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but express his amazement at the level of play James has been able to sustain.

Do y’all know how crazy LJ is playing at 37????!?!? — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 1, 2022

The four-time MVP drove his Los Angeles Lakers to a 139-106 beatdown of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. He was the centerpiece of the win with 43 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

It was yet another game in which he posted at least 30 points, and yet again he was super efficient, shooting 16-of-26 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

L.A. blasted off to a fast start against the Blazers, and unlike many contests this season, it never let up, as it increased its lead throughout the second half.

Russell Westbrook also contributed a triple-double, while several other players got into double figures in scoring.

2021 has been a rough calendar year for the Lakers due to injuries and other issues. They’re hoping 2022 will be a return to glory for them.