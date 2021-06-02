Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to miss rest of game vs. Suns with injury

Game 5 of the first-round best-of-seven against the Phoenix Suns has turned into an unmitigated disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers in more ways than one.

Not only did they fall behind by 30 points at halftime, but they also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will not return due to a knee injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left knee contusion) will not return in Game 5, per the Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 2, 2021

Caldwell-Pope first suffered the injury in Game 3, and he missed Game 4 as a result.

Thus far in the series, he has been largely ineffective. Normally a great 3-point shooter, he has been unable to hit the broad side of a barn against the Suns.

The Lakers got out to a very early lead in Game 5, but the Suns built a modest lead later in the first quarter, then the roof caved in on L.A.

The second period may have been the worst 12 minutes of basketball the Lakers have played this season.