- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to miss rest of game vs. Suns with injury
- Video: Disgusted Frank Vogel’s 3-word reaction to Lakers getting blown out by Suns
- Report: Frank Vogel provides surprising update on Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers-Suns Game 5
- Report: Lakers believe Alex Caruso wants to stay in Los Angeles because he relishes competing with LeBron James
- Report: Lakers provide huge injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers front office has ‘signaled’ that Andre Drummond is part of team’s future moving forward
- Nick Young says Lakers need to blow up roster this offseason, predicts they’ll lose to Suns
- Rich Paul blasts Bill Simmons for disgracing LeBron James: ‘A lot of that has to do with race’
- LeBron James’ supremely confident message on moving forward without Anthony Davis
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides game-changing update on his health ahead of Game 5 vs. Suns
Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to miss rest of game vs. Suns with injury
-
- Updated: June 1, 2021
Game 5 of the first-round best-of-seven against the Phoenix Suns has turned into an unmitigated disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers in more ways than one.
Not only did they fall behind by 30 points at halftime, but they also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will not return due to a knee injury.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left knee contusion) will not return in Game 5, per the Lakers.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 2, 2021
Caldwell-Pope first suffered the injury in Game 3, and he missed Game 4 as a result.
Thus far in the series, he has been largely ineffective. Normally a great 3-point shooter, he has been unable to hit the broad side of a barn against the Suns.
The Lakers got out to a very early lead in Game 5, but the Suns built a modest lead later in the first quarter, then the roof caved in on L.A.
The second period may have been the worst 12 minutes of basketball the Lakers have played this season.