The Los Angeles Lakers (6-2) will host the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on Thursday night at Staples Center.

Here is when and how you can watch the Lakers take on the Spurs online and on TV:

Date and game time: Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. PST

TV channels: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Southwest

Live stream: Watch Lakers vs. Spurs here

Odds: Lakers -8.5 | O/U: 224.5

The Lakers have played the Spurs twice already this season, beating them both times by scores of 121-107 and 109-103 last week.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved too much for San Antonio in those matchups, with the duo scoring a combined 46 points on Dec. 30 and 60 points on Jan. 1.

The Spurs will have veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup after missing both games against the Lakers due to a sore knee.

The Lakers won all three games against the Spurs last season and have racked up a combined five straight.

The Lakers currently are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference.