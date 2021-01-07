- Carmelo Anthony showing interest in owning WNBA’s Atlanta Dream with LeBron James
- Report: Lakers looking forward to visiting White House when Joe Biden takes office
- Lakers superstar LeBron James emphasizes notion of ‘2 Amerikkkas we live in’
- Eat Beyond adds LeBron James’ longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias as advisor
- Deranged Kevin Durant fan threatens to shoot LeBron James in the head during upcoming Lakers-Nets game
- Report: Lakers list 3 starters as questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Spurs
- Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts expresses strong desire to buy WNBA team with LeBron James
- LeBron James says he wants to buy WNBA team co-owned by Kelly Loeffler
- Shaquille O’Neal continues to slander Rudy Gobert with latest social media jab
- Video: LeBron James hits ungodly fadeaway in crunch time, proceeds to mock Dillon Brooks afterward
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds and how to watch (Jan. 7)
-
- Updated: January 7, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers (6-2) will host the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on Thursday night at Staples Center.
Here is when and how you can watch the Lakers take on the Spurs online and on TV:
Date and game time: Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. PST
TV channels: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Southwest
Live stream: Watch Lakers vs. Spurs here
Odds: Lakers -8.5 | O/U: 224.5
The Lakers have played the Spurs twice already this season, beating them both times by scores of 121-107 and 109-103 last week.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved too much for San Antonio in those matchups, with the duo scoring a combined 46 points on Dec. 30 and 60 points on Jan. 1.
The Spurs will have veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup after missing both games against the Lakers due to a sore knee.
The Lakers won all three games against the Spurs last season and have racked up a combined five straight.
The Lakers currently are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference.