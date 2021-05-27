Jae Crowder likes a tweet calling Anthony Davis’ ring fake

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder added another wrinkle into his matchup with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis by liking a tweet that claimed that Davis’ championship ring from last season is fake.

Crowder, who was a part of the Miami Heat team that lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals last season, is now trying to knock Davis and the Lakers out of the playoffs as a member of the Suns.

It’s ironic he called Davis’ ring fake since he was also trying to win a ring last season, but Davis’ play had been questioned after a subpar Game 1 against Phoenix.

The Lakers star rebounded in Game 2, as he hit 7-of-15 shots and 2-of-4 3-pointers to finish with 34 points and 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ Game 2 win.

Now, Davis and Crowder will go head to head in Game 3 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Lakers were able to steal a game in Phoenix, which means if they take care of business at home they will have home-court advantage for the rest of the series.

The Davis and Crowder matchup will be fun to watch as Davis looks to add to the 23.5 points per game he is averaging in this year’s playoffs.