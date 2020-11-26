The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves in free agency.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Lakers are interested in adding free agent Glenn Robinson III.

“Glenn Robinson III, one of the top wings remaining on the market, has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported.

Robinson, 26, last played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The forward has bounced around the league. Robinson has played for the 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

Now, it appears that contenders are lining up to pick up the veteran.

After all, Robinson is one of the best wings available on the market. The journeyman put up a career-high 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 48 contests for the Warriors last season.

As for the Lakers, they’ve been busy in free agency.

The franchise has added key pieces Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews this offseason.