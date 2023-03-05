- Lakers insider explains why he’s ‘concerned’ with D’Angelo Russell’s injury
- LeBron James details dream where he and Michael Jordan were ‘shooting the s–t’ back and forth during North Carolina-Duke game
- Report: Ja Morant set to miss upcoming Lakers-Grizzlies game after being suspended
- Matt Barnes thinks LeBron James will get statue with Lakers but says team needs to ‘worry about getting that Kobe statue up first’
- Report: Russell Westbrook still wants to win 6MOTY award for coming off bench with Lakers
- Report: Lakers could bring in Kemba Walker for workout to add another ball-handler to roster
- Report: Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley could have landed with Phoenix Suns in 3-team trade
- 3 players who must take their game to the next level in order for the Lakers to reach the playoffs
- Report: Lakers preparing to make a postseason run without LeBron James in regular season
- Report: Lakers officially diagnose LeBron James’ injury, update his rehab timetable
Lakers insider explains why he’s ‘concerned’ with D’Angelo Russell’s injury
- Updated: March 5, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers are fighting for a postseason spot, and D’Angelo Russell figures to be an important part of the team’s playoff push. However, there are some concerning updates on his injury.
“I could tell you this much,” Allen Sliwa answered when asked about the timetable of Russell’s return from his injury. “We saw him warm up pregame. He did not look like somebody that was ready to come back on Sunday. Now, I could be wrong. But he just wasn’t doing real drills. He wasn’t kind of sprinting and cutting and everything else. That actually concerned me a little bit. I thought, at least in my opinion, I thought that hopefully he’d be a little bit further in his progress.
It seems that the 27-year-old point guard will miss his fifth straight contest when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors. It would have been an opportune time for Russell to make a return because facing a former team could have motivated him to step his game up. Unfortunately, it appears that he is still a few days away from fully recovering from the right ankle sprain he sustained against the Warriors late last month.
The former All-Star is still considered “day to day.” But for a bit of good news, he is reportedly “trending in the right direction.”
Darvin Ham said D’Angelo Russell is “day to day” and trending in the right direction. Said he’s still taking the necessary steps to get back on the court.
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 5, 2023
The Lakers organization might be looking to play it safe with its starting point guard, considering how crucial the remaining games are going to be for the proud franchise. At 30-34 and sitting at the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference, L.A. has to win a huge percentage of its remaining contests, and having its players at full strength is likely necessary to help the team keep its playoff dreams alive.
Russell was brought in at the trade deadline as part of the blockbuster trade that had the Lakers get rid of Russell Westbrook. In 2015, Russell began his NBA career wearing the Purple and Gold. At the time, he was still a young, headstrong guard who still had some growing up to do.
But in his second stint with the Lakers, he appears to be a wiser player and looks to be the perfect complement to LeBron James and Anthony Davis because of his outside shooting prowess.
In the 2022-23 campaign, Russell has averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 3-pointers per match. He has also shot efficiently from the field, converting 46.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 38.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.