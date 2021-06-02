Report: Anthony Davis hints that he’ll return for Game 6 with Lakers down 3-2

The Los Angeles Lakers are down 3-2 in their series against the Phoenix Suns.

That means Game 6 will be a win-or-go-home affair for the defending NBA champs. Luckily, it looks as though star big man Anthony Davis is confident that he’ll be back in the lineup.

“While the Los Angeles Lakers were getting crushed coming out of a timeout in Game 5 against Phoenix, Anthony Davis looked over to an individual sitting courtside and nodded his head up and down to suggest everything is going to be OK,” Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes wrote. “He flashed six fingers, as in a Game 6 return.”

Davis missed Game 5 with a groin injury. His team was out of sorts the entire game and lost in a blowout, 115-85.

Prior to that blowout, Davis had dominated in the Lakers’ two wins in the series. Surely, he’ll look to do the same if he can play in Game 6.

While winning two consecutive playoff games is no small order, the Lakers will surely call upon their playoff pedigree to try to keep the dream alive of repeating as world champs.