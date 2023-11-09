Lakers News

Here’s everything you need to know about the LeBron James Museum opening on Nov. 25

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A museum dedicated to the basketball career and life of LeBron James will open later this month, and here is everything to know about the tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“LeBron James’ Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond,” per Eventbrite.

The museum will open to visitors on Nov. 25. It is located at House Three Thirty in Akron, and all proceeds benefit its programs focusing on job training. It fittingly costs $23 to enter, matching his uniform number.

The displays include a collection of trophies, highlights from his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, a commemoration of his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and unique artwork.

James is playing in his 21st NBA season and has scored more points than anyone in NBA history, having surpassed former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during last season. He has played in 19 NBA All-Star Games and reached the NBA Finals 10 times, winning four.

After starting his career with his home state Cleveland Cavaliers, he moved on to the Miami Heat and won his first two NBA championships. He recently said that he would still be on the same level if he never played for Miami.

He eventually returned to Cleveland and led the Cavaliers to the first championship in their history in 2016.

He joined the Lakers for the 2018-19 NBA season and won another NBA championship the following season. Now 38 years old, he remains one of the best players in the league even at that advanced age.

He helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference Finals and is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during a 3-5 start so far this season.

In addition to honoring James’ historic NBA achievements, the museum also will highlight his accomplishments for Team USA at the Olympic Games and significant efforts in business and philanthropy.

James is worthy of inclusion in any conversation about the greatest player of all time, with debates usually pitting him against icon Michael Jordan. He also deserves a museum to feature his heralded career and ties to his hometown, even as he continues to add to his legacy across the country in California.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Davis Lakers
Will Anthony Davis play tonight vs. the Rockets? Here’s what we know so far
Lakers News
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
NBA executive says Lakers could look to bring Alex Caruso back
Lakers News
Stephen Curry and LeBron James
2010 Lakers champ believes Stephen Curry, not LeBron James, is a top 5 player of all time
Lakers News
LeBron James and Josh Richardson
Report: Lakers sent multiple clips to NBA showing clear fouls on LeBron James that went uncalled vs. Heat
Lakers News
Lost your password?