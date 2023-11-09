Here’s everything you need to know about the LeBron James Museum opening on Nov. 25

A museum dedicated to the basketball career and life of LeBron James will open later this month, and here is everything to know about the tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

This is still so crazy to me that this is happening!!! 🤯👑 I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. 🙏🏾 Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!! 🤣🤣 Only in Akron! 🤎 https://t.co/rNHAIg8DPP https://t.co/TroA5VG7C3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2023

“LeBron James’ Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond,” per Eventbrite.

The museum will open to visitors on Nov. 25. It is located at House Three Thirty in Akron, and all proceeds benefit its programs focusing on job training. It fittingly costs $23 to enter, matching his uniform number.

The displays include a collection of trophies, highlights from his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, a commemoration of his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and unique artwork.

James is playing in his 21st NBA season and has scored more points than anyone in NBA history, having surpassed former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during last season. He has played in 19 NBA All-Star Games and reached the NBA Finals 10 times, winning four.

After starting his career with his home state Cleveland Cavaliers, he moved on to the Miami Heat and won his first two NBA championships. He recently said that he would still be on the same level if he never played for Miami.

He eventually returned to Cleveland and led the Cavaliers to the first championship in their history in 2016.

He joined the Lakers for the 2018-19 NBA season and won another NBA championship the following season. Now 38 years old, he remains one of the best players in the league even at that advanced age.

He helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference Finals and is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during a 3-5 start so far this season.

In addition to honoring James’ historic NBA achievements, the museum also will highlight his accomplishments for Team USA at the Olympic Games and significant efforts in business and philanthropy.

James is worthy of inclusion in any conversation about the greatest player of all time, with debates usually pitting him against icon Michael Jordan. He also deserves a museum to feature his heralded career and ties to his hometown, even as he continues to add to his legacy across the country in California.