On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to end their seven-game road trip the right away against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the fourth quarter, a fan who was sitting courtside started heckling L.A. superstar LeBron James, and the four-time NBA champ responded to her.

Refs stop the game after a Hawks fan heckles LeBron pic.twitter.com/NsoFjyel97 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

The woman seen talking trash to LeBron said he was cussing out her and her husband during the game pic.twitter.com/u1rZL4lveo — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 2, 2021

The woman told her side of the story after the game,

The Lakers had been struggling on the offensive end for much of the road trip, winning four of the six games away from Staples Center heading into Monday.

They were coming off a hard-earned win in a grind-it-out affair against their ancient rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Saturday.

Just a week ago, James was also heckled in his old stomping grounds in Cleveland.

A member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff mocked the Akron, Ohio native after he missed a shot, while another fan held up T-shirts with derogatory messages aimed at the superstar.

In the end, James got the last laugh as the Lakers defeated the Hawks 107-99 and head back to Southern California having won five of the seven games on the road trip.

L.A. will face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at Staples Center.