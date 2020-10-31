Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green delivered a stinging jab at the Los Angeles Clippers for their perceived arrogance about winning an NBA title that was eventually captured by the Lakers.

Green appeared on the “Real Ones” podcast and delivered the shot to the Lakers’ Staples Center co-tenants, who were seen by many as the favorites to win the 2020 title.

"I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. . . You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way." – Danny Green on the Clippers 👀 (Via 'Real Ones' Pod | h/t @LakersNation ) pic.twitter.com/BgDmhO7rrZ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2020

The hype about the Clippers’ chances began even before the 2019-20 season started after the team acquired superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Despite the Clippers finishing runner-up to the Lakers for the best regular season record in the Western Conference, they were still seen by many as championship contenders.

Those expectations weren’t really questioned after the Clippers jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets. However, the Nuggets erased that deficit to advance to the conference finals, where they lost to the Lakers in five games.

In the wake of the Clippers’ stunning collapse, head coach Doc Rivers was fired and George received a heavy dose of criticism for the team’s meltdown.

Whether or not new Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue will use Green’s words as motivation for next season is unknown. However, it seems likely that he’ll remind his players to tamp down any expectations until they hoist a championship trophy like Green and the Lakers did.