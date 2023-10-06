Lakers News

Gabrielle Union points to receipt of Drake saying he wanted to start family with Rihanna on LeBron’s show

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Drake
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian rapper and singer Drake released a new album on Friday. Some fans believe that the hip-hop star took a shot at another artist, Rihanna, in one of the album’s songs.

Gabrielle Union, the wife of former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and apparently liked a receipt of Drake saying that he wanted to start a family with Rihanna on LeBron James’ show “The Shop.”

Drake and Rihanna

On his new album “For All the Dogs,” the rapper specifically seems to refer to Rihanna on his song “Fear of Heights.” During the song, he repeatedly says the word “Anti,” which was the title of Rihanna’s No. 1 album in 2016. He then goes on to drop the lyric, “That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you / Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.” Rihanna’s home country of Barbados is located in Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.

In regards to James, he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft and has played for three teams — the Cavaliers, Heat and Los Angeles Lakers — across his 20 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in 55 games played with the storied Lakers franchise during the 2022-23 regular season. James evidently struggled to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc, though, seeing as how he converted just 32.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

The 38-year-old was awarded the 19th All-Star nod of his pro career along with a spot on the All-NBA Third Team for his contributions a season ago.

Fortunately for Lakers fans, James was able to carry over his excellent play during the 2022-23 regular season into the 2023 playoffs. Arguably James’ best series of the 2023 playoffs came against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 27.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game for the series while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line.

James’ heroics during the Western Conference Finals weren’t nearly enough for the Lakers to eliminate the Nuggets, however, as Denver swept Los Angeles in four games before beating Jimmy Butler and the Heat in five games in the 2023 NBA Finals to win the title.

James and the Lakers will have a chance to avenge their Western Conference Finals loss against the Nuggets when they face off against the team in their season opener on Oct. 24. Here’s to hoping that the Lakers will start off their 2023-24 regular season with a victory over the defending NBA champions.

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

