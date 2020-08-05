Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel Offers Optimistic Update on Rajon Rondo

Before the Los Angeles Lakers officially kicked off the resumption of 2019-20 season, they lost point guard Rajon Rondo to a thumb injury.

On Wednesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided a big update on the former All-Star.

Update from today: Vogel said Rondo is in Florida, will be outside bubble for seven days with daily testing then quarantine in bubble for four days before he can rejoin team. https://t.co/8ytneX463H — Bill Oram (@billoram) August 5, 2020

Rondo, 34, is one of the most savvy veterans in the league.

The point guard is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. However, he is famous for turning it up a notch in the postseason.

After all, he’s participated in several playoffs series over the course of his career and won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. His leadership has been paramount to the Lakers’ success this year.

Although he can’t be with the players on the court due to his injury, he’s been seen assisting coaches from the outside.

Now, it appears Rondo will be with the team very soon and help the Lakers in person.

The Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.