Report: Frank Vogel Considering Inserting Lakers Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker Into Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 2-3 in their first five games inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

While they haven’t gotten off to the start fans had hoped for in the season’s restart, one player has been a bright spot on the roster. That player is rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently spoke on Horton-Tucker’s positive impact and even indicated that the youngster might become a permanent member of the team’s rotation.

Frank Vogel on rookie @Thortontucker: “He continues to surprise and impress me. He’s making a case for being in the rotation … he played really strong, looked really comfortable against a good team tonight." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 7, 2020

Horton-Tucker got his real chance at substantial playing time in the Lakers’ loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

He finished with 10 points, four steals and two rebounds in 19 minutes of playing time. He was the Lakers’ only bench player to score in double digits in the contest.

The Lakers have just three games left on their regular season schedule. Up next, they’ll face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if Vogel gives Horton-Tucker a sizable amount of playing time in that matchup.