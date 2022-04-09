The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season is all but over with just one more regular season game on the team’s schedule.

The Lakers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the entire organization will have to do some serious reflection to figure out what went wrong and how to recover after an incredibly embarrassing campaign.

One player who is already doing a bit of looking back is Stanley Johnson. Johnson recently spoke with members of the press and made it clear that while he is disappointed with how the season will end, he’s not going to feel sorry for himself.

In fact, it seems as though he is urging his teammates to take responsibility and figure out how to learn and improve from the devastating season.

Stanley Johnson was pretty brutally honest about the end of the Lakers season and his mindset going into the summer: pic.twitter.com/0bRJsXdYH7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 9, 2022

Johnson used the word unfulfilling in his extremely honest message, and that is arguably the perfect term to use when describing the Lakers’ season.

The team entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the few teams that had genuine title aspirations. Now, it’ll watch from home as other teams battle it out for the league’s ultimate prize.

Going forward, it’s unclear what the Lakers will do to try to rebound from the 2021-22 season. Offseason moves seem likely, but nobody knows what those moves will specifically be.

What is certain, however, is that the entire organization will enter the summer with a very bad taste in its mouth. Though the Lakers are considered by many to be the class of the NBA, they certainly did not live up to that standard this season.

Hopefully, next season will bring a greater sense of fulfillment for the team and its players.