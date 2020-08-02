Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Gets Destroyed on Social Media After Horrendous Isolation Plays

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their second regular season matchup since the restart of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla. as they take on the Toronto Raptors.

Late in the first quarter, reserve forward Kyle Kuzma checked in and immediately started going to work. Unfortunately, to the dismay of many Lakers fans, he was a bit too eager within his first couple minutes of action.

With a full shot clock and the ball on the perimeter, the 25-year-old decided to take it upon himself to try to get the Lakers a bucket.

Unfortunately, this led to a less-than-ideal isolation play that ended up in a turnover. He would later turn a two-on-one fast break into another isolation play for himself.

Kuzma do realize that the Raptors Rank Number 1 defensively guarding Isolations!!! https://t.co/bsmhGpKkzq — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 2, 2020

That play was screaming for a Kuzma drop off to either LeBron or Markieff. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) August 2, 2020

Despite his tremendous scoring ability, Kuzma’s passing skills leave a lot to be desired.

He currently has nine points and three rebounds in the game but a lackluster zero assists.

Hopefully, he learns soon that he’s playing with two of the greatest players in the game today, and that the ball in their hands would likely be a lot more efficient than the ball in his.