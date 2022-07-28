Lakers forward clowns Stephen Curry for horrible 1st pitch at Athletics vs. Astros game

When it comes to elite athletes, it isn’t rare for them to be incredibly talented at more than one sport.

In fact, it isn’t unheard of for professional athletes to have to choose between one sport or another early in their careers.

It doesn’t seem like that was a concern for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, at least as far as baseball is concerned.

Curry and his wife threw out first pitches at a recent Oakland Athletics game, and the basketball star’s pitch was incredibly wide left.

It didn’t take too long for Curry to start getting some heat for his bad pitch, with one joke coming from recently signed Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Marquette University product played with Curry during the first three seasons of his career, and he was a member of the Warriors team that won a title during the 2021-22 season.

Though Toscano-Anderson’s time with the Warriors has come to an end, it seems clear that he and Curry still have a nice friendship.

Last season, the California native averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Warriors. Though he played in 73 games last season, he only started in six.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role he is able to earn with the Lakers in the upcoming season. He signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Lakers earlier this offseason.

Surely, Toscano-Anderson already has his sights set on facing off against his former teammates in the upcoming NBA season.