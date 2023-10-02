Former Memphis Grizzlies All-Star on board with LeBron James putting together avengers for 2024 Olympics

Former NBA forward Zach Randolph expressed his excitement for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James supposedly putting together a team of stars at the next Olympics.

James and Lakers big man Anthony Davis reportedly are both ready to commit to play in Paris as part of a potential superteam.

“It’s exciting time, man,” Randolph said. “King coming back, putting it together. It’s going to be great to see him – see how he do it.”

It will be interesting to see what other players join James at the Olympics. James is a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist, and he would certainly be a major reason for other stars to join together for the 2024 games.

The United States recently came up short at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the semifinals before getting beat by Canada in the third-place game. Some of the best players on the team at the FIBA World Cup included Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.

However, Randolph thinks a team of the top stars would have no problem at the Olympics, and he hopes that they can come together.

“We got the best players in the world,” Randolph said. “That’s the facts. It’s going to be interesting, but like I said it’s going to be a good thing, all the guys coming to play.”

The United States has won the gold medal in basketball in four straight Olympics, dating back to the 2008 games in Beijing. If James wants to keep that streak going, he’s going to need to add some of the top players in the game to Team USA.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will be 39 years old by the time of the 2024 Olympics, but he’s still playing at an elite level himself. Last season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

If James, who is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA and one of the most decorated players ever, is willing to represent Team USA, then it should inspire many other players to sacrifice part of their offseason to participate in the Olympics.

Randolph, who played against James in his career, clearly wants to see one of the game’s greatest players suit up for his country again.