Lakers fans go crazy as Christian Wood potentially hints at L.A. winning championship No. 18

The Los Angeles Lakers’ quest for the franchise’s 18th championship got a boost this offseason thanks to several acquisitions, including Christian Wood.

Wood, who said it has always been his dream to rep the Purple and Gold, may have hinted at the possibility of the Lakers winning title No. 18 in a recent social media post, drawing excitement from fans.

18 . — 35 (@Chriswood_5) September 30, 2023

18th championship for Lakers is what he’s talking about y’all — Matt👑 (@DFleeOfficial) September 30, 2023

All eyes on 18 🏆 — 💜💛 (@Lakers24ever18) September 30, 2023

LET'S GO!!💜💛 — Mundo Lakers (@MundoLakersNBA) September 30, 2023

Yessir banner 18 on the way — Lebron in 1 𝕏 (@Lebronin1) October 1, 2023

The organization acquired Wood in early September, and it’s been seen by some fans as a move that could help put L.A. over the top in the Western Conference.

Last season, the Lakers saw their surprising playoff run come to an end at the hands of the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles had few answers for Denver’s balanced offense led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

That problem might not go away, but with Wood now in the fold as a solid offensive option in the frontcourt, the Lakers may put up more points on the scoreboard this season.

The 6-foot-10 big man has made a name for himself in the league for his offensive versatility and efficient scoring. In the last three seasons, the undrafted player out of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has averaged 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He gives the Lakers a weapon they sorely lacked last season — a sweet-shooting big who can stretch the floor for the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis while also creating his own shot. Defense may be an issue, although the coaching staff can try to address that through the right defensive sets and rotations.

It remains to be seen if Wood can take the remaining spot in the starting lineup alongside Davis, James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. Coach Darvin Ham said it is up for grabs in training camp.

Whatever the case may be, the 28-year-old will reportedly play a “considerable” role for the Lakers this season, which spells good news for any fans that have high hopes for him.