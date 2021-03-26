The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers met on Thursday in a battle of two of pro basketball’s best defensive teams.

Early in the contest, Montrezl Harrell and Dwight Howard started pushing and shoving each other, and it led to the latter getting ejected.

Dwight got ejected after getting into it with Trez 😳 pic.twitter.com/nKklxf5jH6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021

Howard, of course, was a member of the Lakers when they won the NBA championship last season.

Both squads came into the contest shorthanded. The Lakers are without superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, while the Sixers are missing MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

With the Sixers missing their first- and second-string centers, it opened up an opportunity for L.A. to claim a much-needed win.

However, after staying neck and neck with Philly throughout the first half, the Lakers fell behind by double digits in the third quarter.