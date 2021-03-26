- Video: Dwight Howard gets ejected after getting into heated scuffle with Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Bo Burnham to play Larry Bird in HBO’s 1980s Lakers series
- Report: Lakers far apart on extension talks with Dennis Schroder
- Report: Avery Bradley could reunite with Lakers
- Report: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have admitted that they’re ‘afraid’ of LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James could be out longer than originally expected with newest timetable revealed
- Report: Raptors rejected Lakers’ offer for Kyle Lowry headlined by Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Report: Lakers could be eyeing Terrence Ross as trade deadline looms
- Report: Lakers ‘seriously engaged’ in trade talks for Kyle Lowry
- Magic Johnsons identifies several reasons why he’s ‘nervous’ about the Lakers winning this year
Video: Dwight Howard gets ejected after getting into heated scuffle with Montrezl Harrell
-
- Updated: March 26, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers met on Thursday in a battle of two of pro basketball’s best defensive teams.
Early in the contest, Montrezl Harrell and Dwight Howard started pushing and shoving each other, and it led to the latter getting ejected.
Dwight got ejected after getting into it with Trez 😳 pic.twitter.com/nKklxf5jH6
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021
Howard, of course, was a member of the Lakers when they won the NBA championship last season.
Both squads came into the contest shorthanded. The Lakers are without superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, while the Sixers are missing MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
With the Sixers missing their first- and second-string centers, it opened up an opportunity for L.A. to claim a much-needed win.
However, after staying neck and neck with Philly throughout the first half, the Lakers fell behind by double digits in the third quarter.