Video: Disgusted Frank Vogel’s 3-word reaction to Lakers getting blown out by Suns

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was not happy with his team’s play in the first half of Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Vogel’s frustration was caught on camera as he seemed to be mouthing the words, “What’s going on?”

Playing without superstar Anthony Davis, the Lakers looked atrocious in the first half against Phoenix scoring just 36 points. The Suns lead 66-36 at the break.

The Lakers shot just 30.8 percent from the field as a team and just 3-for-15 from 3-point range.

Superstar LeBron James has not looked like himself, as he scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting and was a team-worst minus-25 in the first half.

The Lakers will need to turn things around in a hurry to make up the 30-point deficit, but it is not looking likely with their performance tonight.

If the Lakers do lose, they will need to win Game 6 in Los Angeles and Game 7 in Phoenix in order to keep their championship defense alive.