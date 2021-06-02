- Video: Disgusted Frank Vogel’s 3-word reaction to Lakers getting blown out by Suns
Video: Disgusted Frank Vogel’s 3-word reaction to Lakers getting blown out by Suns
- Updated: June 1, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was not happy with his team’s play in the first half of Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.
Vogel’s frustration was caught on camera as he seemed to be mouthing the words, “What’s going on?”
“What’s going on?!
– Frank Vogel. 😂
(via @ArashMarkazi)
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 2, 2021
Playing without superstar Anthony Davis, the Lakers looked atrocious in the first half against Phoenix scoring just 36 points. The Suns lead 66-36 at the break.
The Lakers shot just 30.8 percent from the field as a team and just 3-for-15 from 3-point range.
Superstar LeBron James has not looked like himself, as he scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting and was a team-worst minus-25 in the first half.
The Lakers will need to turn things around in a hurry to make up the 30-point deficit, but it is not looking likely with their performance tonight.
If the Lakers do lose, they will need to win Game 6 in Los Angeles and Game 7 in Phoenix in order to keep their championship defense alive.