- Dennis Schroder destroys Twitch user’s NBA Finals prediction: ‘Nets in 4 my a-s’
- Bronny James’ devastating reaction to Terrence Clarke passing away in fatal car crash
- Donald Trump rips apart LeBron James for ‘racist’ rants that are ‘divisive, nasty, insulting and demeaning’
- Ex-football player destroys ‘living on a high horse’ LeBron James for being uneducated and trying to push ‘virtue signal’
- Video: Jeanie Buss reveals her 5 most important Lakers of all time
- O.J. Simpson serves lesson to LeBron James in response to his now-deleted tweet on police shooting in Ohio
- LeBron James shouts out Knicks for making NBA ‘simply better off’ amidst impressive winning streak
- LeBron James’ former Miami mansion overlooking Biscayne Bay sells for $12.75 million (full gallery inside)
- Anthony Davis expresses supreme disappointment after Kobe Bryant estate and Nike fail to reach agreement
- LeBron James deletes tweet and gets destroyed for wanting cop who saved girl punished
Dennis Schroder destroys Twitch user’s NBA Finals prediction: ‘Nets in 4 my a-s’
-
- Updated: April 23, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder offered a blunt dismissal of one Twitch user’s opinion that the Brooklyn Nets will win this year’s NBA title with a sweep in the finals.
Dennis Schroder: “Nets in 4 my ass”
(via @sidelinesources)pic.twitter.com/HX4RKJ5xwq
— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) April 23, 2021
The Nets are currently tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the top record in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record. Given that record, the Nets would serve as a challenge to any team, with the Lakers bidding to make a return trip to the finals.
Schroder was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last November and has given the team a solid presence in the backcourt. In his 55 games, he’s averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per agme.
That production by Schroder has helped sustain the Lakers during a trying period that’s taken place because of key injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Schroder hasn’t escaped the injury bug during the campaign, dealing with ankle and knee issues as well as a right foot infection.
The Lakers will next be in action on Saturday night when they face the Dallas Mavericks in a road matchup.