Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder offered a blunt dismissal of one Twitch user’s opinion that the Brooklyn Nets will win this year’s NBA title with a sweep in the finals.

The Nets are currently tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the top record in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record. Given that record, the Nets would serve as a challenge to any team, with the Lakers bidding to make a return trip to the finals.

Schroder was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last November and has given the team a solid presence in the backcourt. In his 55 games, he’s averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per agme.

That production by Schroder has helped sustain the Lakers during a trying period that’s taken place because of key injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Schroder hasn’t escaped the injury bug during the campaign, dealing with ankle and knee issues as well as a right foot infection.

The Lakers will next be in action on Saturday night when they face the Dallas Mavericks in a road matchup.