Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy sent a warning about the Lakers getting Anthony Davis and LeBron James back in the lineup for the stretch run.

Handy assured fans that the two stars are getting healthy “just in time for when it counts.”

After winning last year’s NBA title, the Lakers are looking to repeat this season.

Davis and James have both missed a big chunk of time due to injuries, and Los Angeles has fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record.

Still, the Lakers are only one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 4 seed and certainly could make a push once James and Davis return.

James has been out since he injured his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20. Davis has been out even longer with a calf injury and hasn’t appeared in a game since Feb. 14.