Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly shot down a Kawhi Leonard fan on social media who attempted to trash talk Handy about a potential playoff series between the Lakers and Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers.

The back-and-forth banter between the fan and Handy began with the fan claiming that the Clippers would defeat the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. It ended with Handy pointing out that the Clippers still need to win one more game to even face the Lakers.

The Clippers could have advanced to play the Lakers as early as Friday night, but instead now find themselves one loss away from ending their season.

In their two losses that took place within 48 hours, the Clippers experienced fourth-quarter troubles against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 and then blew a 19-point advantage in Game 6.

Missing those two golden opportunities to clinch their series wasn’t what the Clippers were expecting when they signed Leonard as a free agent last year.

Handy’s reference to coaching Leonard stems from the duo’s one-year stint with the Toronto Raptors last season, which ended with the Raptors winning the NBA title and Leonard being named Finals MVP.

Leonard himself didn’t appear to be too concerned about the prospect of losing in Tuesday night’s Game 7 against the Nuggets during his postgame remarks on Sunday.

That might be because he can play a role in advancing to face the Lakers, while the fan can only hope that his prediction comes true.

As for Handy, he and the Lakers have already punched their ticket to the conference finals. Handy’s confidence is bolstered even more by having the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on his side.