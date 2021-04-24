Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Penberthy indicated that superstar LeBron James should be returning to the lineup soon.

James, 36, has not played since he suffered an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

The Lakers have fallen in the standings without James, as they are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 35-24 record.

However, if James’ return is “coming soon,” then he could help the Lakers make up some ground over the final few weeks of the 2020-21 season.

This season, James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

The Lakers have already welcomed Anthony Davis back to the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks and are close to full strength with James on the mend.

Los Angeles is hoping to have both superstars healthy for the playoffs to make a run at another NBA title.