Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel Reveals Who He Thinks Deserves This Season’s MVP, DPOY and COY

Los Angles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed who he believes should win a handful of major NBA awards.

The general showed the Lakers a ton of love.

Frank Vogel: “Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James. I do believe that he should be MVP this year.” He added that he thinks Anthony Davis should win DPOY. And, given the stipulation that he can’t vote for himself, Brad Stevens is his COY. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 18, 2020

Vogel, 47, believes superstar LeBron James should win the 2020 NBA MVP award.

The 35-year-old forward is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season. In addition, the Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference.

However, James faces fierce competition in Milwaukee Bucks reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest this season. The Bucks are the best team in the league.

As for the Defensive Player of the Year award, big man Anthony Davis is Vogel’s primary choice.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Davis has been a huge anchor on the defensive end. The All-Star is putting up 26.7 points 9.4 boards, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Lastly, Vogel nabbed the Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens as his NBA Coach of the Year.

Last offseason, the Celtics lost stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Yet, the team is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Stevens has a phenomenal track record of maximizing his roster and exceeding expectations. The 43-year-old has never won the NBA Coach of the Year award, though.