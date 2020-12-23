- Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how he’ll use LeBron James during first few weeks of season
- Lakers legend explains why he’s so ‘disappointed’ about losing Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley
- Report: Lakers won’t unveil 2019-20 championship banner until fans can return to Staples Center
- Jayson Tatum told himself growing up that ‘I’m going to play for the Lakers’
- Lakers legend says Magic Johnson doesn’t get enough credit for 2020 Lakers title team
- LeBron James admits he hates that family, friends and fans wont be present for Lakers ring ceremony
- Report: Lakers only interviewed Tyronn Lue for head coaching position to appease LeBron James
- Montrezl Harrell appears to throw shade at Clippers after they sign Luke Kennard to massive extension
- Michael Cooper opens up on trying to stop a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant during a legendary predraft workout
- Lakers Daily Exclusive: Michael Cooper Talks LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Expectations for This Season
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how he’ll use LeBron James during first few weeks of season
-
- Updated: December 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to begin their quest for back-to-back NBA championships tonight, and there have been plenty of questions as to how the team will conserve LeBron James, given his age and the short offseason.
Head coach Frank Vogel addressed this issue with the media and gave an outline of how he’ll use the four-time MVP to begin the season.
Frank Vogel on how he'll use LeBron James during the first few weeks of the season: pic.twitter.com/9e4zu3HaxC
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 23, 2020
“We want to just back down his minutes as much as possible,” said Vogel. “The risk of peeling back his minutes too much is, talking to our medical team, you want to just keep him in rhythm as much as possible. If he’s out there for long stretches, that’s when it becomes riskier, or if he’s on the bench for too long of a stretch and has to come back in cold, that’s one of the risky situations. So we have a rotation built in for him where he plays more short bursts, gets shorter rest, and it stays with him because it what his body’s used to.”
James will turn 36 years old later this month, and he could possibly have more mileage on him than any player of his age in NBA history due to 10 trips to the NBA Finals.
Coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history, James will likely need some sort of load management in order to preserve his body, whether it means he takes some games off, or the team simply reduces his minutes.
With another MVP-caliber player in Anthony Davis by James’ side, as well as new additions Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell, the Lakers should still have plenty of firepower to at least compete well when James is resting.