C.J. McCollum rips apart LeBron James for acting after he gets raked across face by Draymond Green
- Updated: May 19, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors were engaged in a fierce contest for a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Late in the fourth quarter, Draymond Green committed a hard foul against LeBron James. James appeared to be shaken up, but Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum wasn’t buying it.
Actor of the year 🤣
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021
James missed several weeks late in the regular season with a severe high ankle sprain. He didn’t look like his usual self on Wednesday, although he started to get his groove back in the second half.
Fellow superstar Anthony Davis also struggled mightily from the field, yet the Lakers were able to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit to forge a modest lead in the second half.
The winner of the game goes on to be the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will face the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth spot.