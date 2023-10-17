Lakers News

Austin Reaves says Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell consulted him on returning to Lakers during free agency

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves agreed to a team-friendly, $56 million deal with the storied franchise in the offseason.

Reaves reportedly received consultation from teammates Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell during free agency.

“Reaves had talked with some of his Lakers teammates about his impending future, especially Davis and D’Angelo Russell, two teammates with whom he’s grown especially close,” Mirin Fader wrote. “‘We had a very good feeling that L.A. was going to offer the [max] right away, and I asked [Russell and Davis] if I should take that or if I should wait. And they both gave me their opinions, and I took it to heart, because I feel like both of those guys, we have real relationships on the court, off the court.'”

Reaves first joined the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. During his rookie season with the team, the 2021-22 season, he served as a quality role player. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 61 games with Los Angeles during the regular season (19 starts).

For as solid as Reaves’ rookie season was, he improved his numbers across the board in the 2022-23 season, his sophomore season. The 25-year-old was one of the best bench players in the league a season ago, seeing as how he averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 64 regular-season appearances (22 starts). Reaves also shot the ball with fantastic efficiency from the field, as he converted 52.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 39.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Davis has played 11 seasons in the NBA, including his last four with the Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field in the 2022-23 regular season. Also, Davis was elite on the defensive end for the team, as he averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Now that Reaves has inked a lucrative contract with the Lakers and knows that he’ll be with the team for the foreseeable future, he won’t have to deal with any distractions regarding his future, as he did a season ago when his free agency was looming.

Hopefully, as a result, Reaves will play even better during the 2023-24 regular season than he did during the 2022-23 regular season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Gabe Vincent Lakers
Lakers provide injury updates on multiple key players as opening night approaches
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell
Derrick White returns favor to D’Angelo Russell after Lakers starter praises Celtics guard
Lakers News
Christian Wood
Christian Wood claps back at Giannis Antetokounmpo after getting severely disrespected on social media
Lakers News
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Report: Lakers cut Scotty Pippen Jr., 2 others ahead of 2023-24 season
Lakers News
Lost your password?