Los Angeles Lakers athletic trainer Mike Mancias has been added to the advisory board of Eat Beyond, a company that focuses on producing plant-based foods.

Lakers Athletic Trainer and Athletic Performance Liaison Mike Mancias will be working with Eat Beyond, a plant-based foods company, they just announced. pic.twitter.com/sGHFZjpk4D — Aggregation Nation's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 7, 2021

Mancias joined the Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season, helping to continue his connection as LeBron James’ personal athletic trainer. During Mancias’ time in the NBA, he’s worked with James during each of the his stints with the Cavaliers, as well as during James’ time with the Miami Heat.

The efforts of Mancias have been beneficial for James over their time together, since the veteran continues to thrive on the court during his 18th season in the NBA.

While James has missed some time because of injuries with both the Cavaliers and Lakers in recent years, his overall durability continues to put him at the top of the NBA.

Mancias’ role as an advisor for Eat Beyond likely won’t affect his efforts in keeping the Lakers healthy as they seek to win their second consecutive NBA title.