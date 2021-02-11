- Anthony Davis says politics could get in the way of LeBron James winning MVP this season
-
- Updated: February 11, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have only played 26 of 72 regular season games, but Anthony Davis is convinced that his superstar teammate LeBron James should win this year’s NBA MVP award.
After Lakers practice on Thursday, Davis talked about James’ candidacy for what would be his fifth MVP award. He has no doubts that the future Hall of Famer should come out on top but believes politics in the voting could change that in the coming months.
Anthony Davis, on LeBron James' spot in the MVP race.
"He should win. You never know all the politics, but he should."
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 11, 2021
Head coach Frank Vogel also believes that James will win the MVP when it is all said and done this season. Vogel shared his thoughts on the subject after James led the team to a third straight overtime win last night.
Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the clear favorite to win the MVP award from start to finish. James made a late push for the regular season award, but once the season was suspended, Antetokounmpo had the race won.
This year appears to be different for James as there may only be a couple of players with a legitimate shot of winning the award. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic are having career years while keeping their teams in title contention.
James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. He is also having one of the best seasons of his career, shooting from beyond the arc at 39.4 percent.