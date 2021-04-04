Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis may be sidelined with a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis, but it hasn’t prevented him from helping those in need.

“Davis quickly responded to a crash scene involving his security guard to see if he could help, and even had a stop-and-chat with cops who arrived … TMZ Sports has learned,” wrote TMZ.com. “The Lakers star was front and center Saturday on the heels of what we’re hearing was a one-vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle … which our law enforcement sources tell us resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.”

Davis was acquired by the Lakers two summers ago in a blockbuster trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago native was already a superstar during his seven seasons in New Orleans, but he seemingly took his game to an even higher level in his first year in Southern California.

Davis improved his 3-point shooting and started becoming more assertive and more of a leader as he helped the Purple and Gold win the 2020 NBA championship.

Although there is no timetable for his return, he seems to be inching closer to coming back to game action, as he was cleared to ramp up his basketball activities last week.

Davis may have helped out his security guard, but pretty soon he will have to help his Laker teammates if they are to repeat as world champs this summer.